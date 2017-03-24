Cash reward offered in 2016 murder case

Authorities are offering a cash reward in a murder that happened one year ago.

It happened about 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2016 in the 1500 block of Prospect Street in the city of Flint.

Police said they initially received a complaint about shots fired into a vacant home. When they arrived, officers found a house on fire down the street. The fire was extinguished and a males body was found inside.

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Raphael "Tino" Simpkins.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their new app, P3.

