Naked man walks away from local medical facility

Authorities say a man who left a Mid-Michigan medical facility has been returned after he walked away naked.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department said a 26-year-old Genesee County man wandered away from HealthSource Saginaw on Hospital Road around 5:15 p.m.

Federspiel said the man was naked and walking down the road when he tried to get into several passing cars.

An off-duty officer with the City of Saginaw Police Department took the man into custody without incident near Shattuck and Churchill.

Federspiel said a state police helicopter also kept surveillance of the man overhead.

The man was returned to HealthSource and is now being held on a $100,000 bond.

TV5 reached out to HealthSource Saginaw, but they are not commenting at this time.

