Increase in hepatitis A cases across Michigan

Public health officials are reporting in increase in hepatitis A cases in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and other health officials are seeing an elevated number of cases in Detroit and the counties of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne.

From August 1, 2016, to March 21, 2017, 107 cases of lab-confirmed hepatitis A have been reported in those areas.

That’s about an eightfold increase during the same time last year.

People aged 22-to-86-years-old have been impacted, with the average age being 45-years-old.

Most of the cases have men, with 85 percent causing hospitalization, including 2 deaths.

Around one-third of the cases have a history of substance abuse and 16 percent of all of the cases have also been infected with hepatitis C.

There is a vaccine to prevent hepatitis A.

Those with hepatitis A are infectious for 2 weeks before seeing symptoms.

They include: jaundice (yellowing of the skin), fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools.

Symptoms usually appear over a number of days and last less than 2 months; however, some people can be ill for as long as 6 months.

Hepatitis A can sometimes cause liver failure and death.

It’s not clear what’s causing the increase.

For the full press release from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.