EVENTS: Raise a glass! Oberon Day is Monday

Raise a glass to spring! The annual release of kegs and summer beer is here!

Beer lovers across Michigan celebrate Oberon Day on Monday, March 27 with the release of Bell’s Brewery’s popular wheat ale.

Check out some of the release parties across the mitten state below:

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Wednesday, April 5

Ashley's Westland - Oberon Launch Party, starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

For more Bell's Beer events, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.