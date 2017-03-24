EVENTS: Raise a glass! Oberon Day is Monday - WNEM TV 5

EVENTS: Raise a glass! Oberon Day is Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Raise a glass to spring! The annual release of kegs and summer beer is here!

Beer lovers across Michigan celebrate Oberon Day on Monday, March 27 with the release of Bell’s Brewery’s popular wheat ale.

Check out some of the release parties across the mitten state below: 

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29 

    Thursday, March 30 

    Friday, March 31

    Saturday, April 1 

    Wednesday, April 5

    Thursday, April 6

    For more Bell's Beer events, click here

    Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

    Powered by Frankly
    WNEM

    News

    Photos

    Video

    Weather

    Sports

    About WNEM

    Job Openings

    Online Public File

    Powered by WorldNow CNN
    All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
    For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.