Police: Man suspected of leaving porn, note on woman's windshield takes his own life

Editor's note: TV5 does not usually report on suicides, but we decided to report this instance due to the criminal nature of the investigation.

The man suspected of leaving pornographic material and a note on a woman's car windshield took his own life on Tuesday, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said.

The 68-year-old man was a person of interest in a case involving a Mt. Pleasant woman.

The woman was left shaken after she said a man left pornographic material and a note on her car windshield. TV5 has learned at least 10 incidents have been reported in Isabella County alone.

The sheriff's office released surveillance pictures of a suspect in one of the incidents.

Sierra Newland said she was leaving a Target store in Mt. Pleasant last week when she found a note written on a napkin and an adult film DVD on her windshield.

The note read “Hi just a couple of your friends being silly,” she said.

Newland said she was skeptical to grab what was on her windshield, so she locked herself in her car first and then grabbed the bag after rolling down her window.

“After opening it I started panicking and crying. I was looking around for someone in their car but since he was in the back seat with tinted windows I didn't see anyone,” Newland said.

She called police to report the incident, then drove away.

Newland said she returned to the store later and watched surveillance video of the incident.

“I then called the cops and after watching surveillance videos saw that some older man followed my car into the lot and waited for the car parked next to me leave,” Newland wrote on Facebook. “After they left he pulled into the spot next to my car and put this on my vehicle, got in the back seat of his car and watched me get into my vehicle.”

Newland said after she drove away the surveillance video showed the man returned to the front seat of his vehicle and he drove away.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said Newland's experience was just one of approximately 10 incidents in Isabella County, and two other locations outside of the county. All victims have had similar experiences with pornographic material being left on their vehicle when they were in a store.

On Friday, March 24 about 7:30 p.m. another victim reported an incident at the Walmart Store off from Encore Boulevard in Union Township.

A deputy was able to get photos of the suspect from surveillance video.

The man who took his life has been linked to multiple cases related to pornographic material being left on vehicles around the area, the sheriff's office said.

"The man spoke to family and others about the incidents prior to leaving his residence yesterday morning. The person will not be identifies in this press release per request of the family. We are relieved that there will be no other incidents and our prayers go to the family during this very difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

