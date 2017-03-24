Community on edge after couple attacked inside their home

One person is in critical condition after two people forced their way into a home and attacked the residents.

It happened on March 19 about 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue on Flint’s east side.

Investigators report the pair, a man and a woman, attacked the people inside, leaving one critically hurt.

They then stole what money they could find in the home, police said.

Neighbors said the victims were in their late 60s and in poor health.

Cathy Linton lives across the street from where the couple was brutally attacked. She has known the couple for more than 20 years.

"Very kind people. They would go out of their way to help anybody. Shirt off their back kind of people," Linton said.

The suspects have been seen recently in the northeast area of Flint asking residents to hire them to do small jobs like shoveling snow.

The man is about 5’10”, approximately 175 pounds and in his late teens to early 20’s.

The woman is 5’3” with a very thin build and also in her late teens or early 20’s. She also has acne scars on her cheeks.

If you know these two, or have any information leading to their arrest, you could get a cash reward up to $1,000. Just call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

