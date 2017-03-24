Mackinac Bridge reopens after closing over falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge has reopened to traffic after temporarily closing because of falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the bridge for a few hours Friday afternoon because ice was falling from the towers and cables. Live bridge cams showed the span reopened to traffic before 5:30 p.m., and the authority said on its webpage there were no significant weather conditions to report to motorists.

WWTV-TV reported it was the third time this year the bridge has closed over falling ice.

The bridge over the Straits of Mackinac connects Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

