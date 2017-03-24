Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at van

Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at an occupied van.

There were five people inside the van at the time, police said. No one was injured.

It happened between 4 and 4:40 p.m. in the area of Cass and Bond in the city of Saginaw.

Officers were in the area at the time of the shooting and were able to quickly apprehend the suspect, police said.

