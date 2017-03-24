Rocky road makes it hard for residents to get home

The road leading to one local family's home has been nothing but a headache for the family and they want something done about it.

"We're stranded. We can't get home. We have neighbors that can't leave their house," said Katie Bender, homeowner.

For her, a routine trip to the grocery store is a real battle. The road outside of her house on Court Street in Arenac County's Turner Township is a crumbled, bumpy mess. The road makes it just as difficult for anyone to get to her house.

"We can't get water down our road. We haven't had garbage pickup in almost four weeks. Even the mail lady can't come down our road. We have to go to the local post office and pick up our own mail," Bender said.

She said the road has been crumbling more and more over the past two years. Neighbors have had their vehicles break down just trying to get home.

Thursday night, Bender thought she out smarted the bumpy ride by avoiding it all together.

"Last night I parked at the end of the road and unfortunately, it was towed by the Arenac County Sheriff's Department because they thought it was an abandoned vehicle," Bender said.

The sheriff has apologized to the Bender family for towing their vehicle and he even paid for the expense.

Bender said she would like the apology to go further and get the road fixed.

"Unfortunately, we've been to the township. We've been to the Arenac County Road Commission and basically we're being told there's nothing. There's no money to fix the roads," Bender said.

