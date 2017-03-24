Rocky road makes it hard for residents to get home

Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
"I just don't know what we are going to do!" said Shirley Albach Devastation looms over the alpine Mobil home park in midland. Shirley Albach says flood waters have ruined her home. "Gonna have to do something we can't stay here. the odor inside the house is horrible." says Shirley Albach Dozens of albach's neighbors are picking up the pieces as well. Water logged carpet and padding on almost every street corner. Many residents are afraid of what's next....More >
"I just don't know what we are going to do!"More >
Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.More >
Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
Midland County is looking to gather information from residents impacted by the flood.More >
Midland County is looking to gather information from residents impacted by the flood.More >
Get the latest forecast for rivers in Mid-Michigan that are currently under Flood Warnings here.More >
Get the latest forecast for rivers in Mid-Michigan that are currently under Flood Warnings here.More >