Michigan group to aid in Midwest Wildfire relief

Several states in the panhandle region of the Midwest continue to recover after over two million acres of farmland went up in flames earlier this month with thousands of livestock being lost.

Now in response to those wildfires one Michigan group is doing all they can to assist victims.

"That tripped something in my mind to say I've got to help," Dick Kleinhardt, Wildlife Relief volunteer said.

Massive wildfire devastation across the Texas panhandle, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado has folks here in Michigan, like Dick Kleinhardt, doing their best to lend a helping hand.

"There were about 10 human fatalities, numerous livestock-horses, cattle, over 2 million acres burnt," Kleinhardt said.

That's why he and other passionate volunteers are doing whatever they can to give back in a donation campaign for those in the agriculture business who lost it all in the wildfires earlier this month.

Ian Buckley is the General Manager at Family Farm & Home in Clare, and he says hosting the campaign was a no-brainer.

"I basically jumped right on board and said tell me what you need,” Buckley said.

The wildfire relief campaign has been going on for the past couple of weeks and the folks I talked to say the outpouring of support state-wide has given them a sense of unity.

"People are coming together from all types of businesses and supporting this effort,” Jason Wentworth State Representative 97th District said. “We have over 50 semi's going out in the Perry area and it's really impressive."

State Representative Wentworth said witnessing such a large amount of support gave him great pride in his community.

"It makes me feel really good I mean we're a small community and we have brought together so much resources to offer our friends in agriculture and it's incredible," Wentworth said.

To donate to the wildfire relief effort CLICK HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/andy-jahns-convoy-to-kansas

