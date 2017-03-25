N. Carolina murder suspect caught at Detroit-Canada border - WNEM TV 5

N. Carolina murder suspect caught at Detroit-Canada border

DETROIT (AP) -

 A man wanted in a fatal shooting in North Carolina has been captured in Detroit after he was denied entry to Canada.
   Jerome Jones Jr. was arrested Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he attempted to enter Ontario, Canada, via the Ambassador Bridge but was turned away because he didn't have any identification.
   On his return across the bridge, a records check showed a warrant for first-degree murder in Cumberland County, North Carolina. Port director Roderick Blanchard says his officers "went the extra mile."
   Jones was traveling with a woman. He's being held in a Detroit-area jail. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.
   Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, say Jones is wanted in the death of a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

