Kayaker faces tough conditions on Great Lakes journey

A Missouri kayaker who's trying to paddle the Great Lakes is waiting for conditions to clear before she gets back in the water after trouble in Lake Huron.

The Huron County sheriff says 52-year-old Traci Lynn Martin had problems with her rudder Friday. She also faced strong winds and ice.

Martin was checked by a medical crew but declined additional treatment. She's wearing a survival suit on her journey, which will last months.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says it could be days before Martin resumes her trip. He says the weekend forecast calls for 20 mph (32 kph) winds.

Martin is from the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Her trip began in Michigan on March 9. She wants to paddle around the Great Lakes and the Atlantic seaboard.

