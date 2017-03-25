Son of Michigan judge charged in exploitation case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- The son of a Michigan appeals court judge has been accused of persuading a Texas boy to send nude photos.

Sameer Gadola has been indicted on federal charges of enticing a minor and sexually exploiting a minor. He's in his early 20s. He's the son of Mike Gadola, an appeals court judge and former counsel to Gov. Rick Snyder.

Sameer Gadola's parents released a statement to The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2o3UA8w ), saying there's "another side to the government's allegations." They didn't elaborate.

Gadola's phone was seized by federal agents after he returned from an overseas trip in January. In a court filing, the FBI quotes Gadola as saying he has a sickness and is trying to get better.

He'll appear in Grand Rapids federal court on April 4.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.