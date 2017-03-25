University of Michigan students develop food allergy app

An online project created by students at the University of Michigan aims to make life easier for people with food allergies and special diets.

MLive reports co-founders Ish Baid and Michael Copley developed the Edible Project app to help people with diet restrictions find cuisine they can enjoy without worrying about allergies or ingredients. Copley's severe dairy allergies inspired the idea.

The free app focuses on the Ann Arbor area and allows users to search by food item, diet or price using criteria like milk allergies or vegetarian and vegan diets. Edible Project shows restaurant hours and menu item reviews.

Baid and Copley are computer software students at the University of Michigan. They launched the product about a month ago.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.