Cop panned in auto theft case but she's immune to lawsuit - WNEM TV 5

Cop panned in auto theft case but she's immune to lawsuit

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WNEM) -

A federal appeals court has some very tough criticism for a suburban Detroit police officer. But it won't help an attorney in a lawsuit over his stolen car.
   The court says Nicole Tomasovich-Morton has immunity in the lawsuit. Thomas Noonan was charged with falsely reporting the car theft in 2010, but the case was dropped by prosecutors.
   Noonan later sued Tomasovich-Morton, saying the Farmington Hills officer violated his rights. The officer admits she interviewed Noonan about the loss of his 2001 Grand Prix but never did any further investigation. Tomasovich-Morton had very little experience with auto theft cases.
   Appeals court judges say they "condemn" the officer's conduct "in almost every aspect." But the court said Friday that she has immunity in the lawsuit because Noonan was never arrested or jailed.

