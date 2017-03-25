UPDATE: 1 dead after Vegas Strip shut down with gunman on bus

UPDATE: A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.