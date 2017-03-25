Medical experts hold a community forum about healthcare

Medical experts discussing whats going on with the health care system in the United States to a large group of concerned people.

Zigmond Kozicki is a doctor moderated the healthcare forum at the Grace Dow auditorium in Midland.

"I don't think anyone agrees on health care. I think there are many different opinions. and I think the affordable health care act actually had through it's innovation programs tried a number of different programs through out the country to see what ones would work and what ones wouldn't." said Zigmond Kozicki, DHA, MSA

Kozicki says forums like this are important because it allows people to ask questions and get real answers.

"That's what we need more of. more innovation looking at news ways of providing services. keep in mind we have a fifty thousand physician shortage in this country that we are never going to fill so we need more patient involvement. " said Zigmond Kozicki, DHA, MSA

Kosicki says not everyone is going to be on the same page when it comes to healthcare and who should pay for it. but he wants people to at least understand it.

"Just an understanding that they are apart of it. and they need to get more involved. they need to become more determined. talk to there congress man about this every time they see them bring this up as a very important thing." said Zigmond Kozicki,DHA,MSA