Early morning fire destroys home

By Michael Turner, News Producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a home early this morning.

It happened in the 500 block of 15th Street in Saginaw.

The home incurred severe damage.

It's unclear what happened, and there's no word on how much the damages will cost.

No injuries have been reported.

