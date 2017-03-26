High Court bolsters rights of learning-disabled students

The Supreme Court is bolstering the rights of learning-disabled students in a ruling that requires public schools to offer special education programs that meet higher standards.

The justices on Wednesday unanimously sided with parents of an autistic teen in Colorado who said their public school did not do enough to help their son make progress. They sought reimbursement for the cost of sending him to private school.

The case helps clarify the scope of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, a federal law that requires a "free and appropriate public education" for disabled students. Lower courts said even programs with minimal benefits can satisfy the law.

Disability advocacy groups argued that schools must offer more than the bare minimum of services to children with special needs.



