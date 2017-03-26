Owl rehabbed after 2015 shooting back at UP raptor center

An owl that was nursed back to health two years ago after being shot is back at an Upper Peninsula raptor center.

WLUC-TV reports the male owl was found in distress Friday across the street from Marquette's St. Peter's Cathedral.

The bird was brought to the Chocolay Raptor Center, where he's on medication. Center staff say the bird they call Paper Owl may have been hit by a car and they're hoping he recovers.

The owl was treated at the center after being shot in one of its wings in 2015, and released three months later.

Center staff say the owl and his mate raised two chicks in 2015 in their St. Peter's Cathedral's nest, and one last year. The pair had been nesting there again this year.

