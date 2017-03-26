Australia couple are 1st foreigners to own US radio stations

An Australian couple with roots in Alaska has broken a longstanding barrier to full foreign ownership of U.S. radio stations.

The Federal Communications Commission recently approved a request by Richard and Sharon Burns to increase their interest in 29 radio stations in Alaska, Texas and Arkansas from a combined 20 percent to 100 percent.

It's the first time the agency has permitted this and comes after the agency clarified rules that some broadcasters viewed as too severely restricting outside investment.

The Burnses' sought to fully acquire ownership in the stations from the family who provided the opportunity that brought them to the U.S.

The couple has lived and worked in the U.S. since 2006, on special visas, and consider Alaska home.



