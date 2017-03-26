'Beauty and the Beast' dances off with top box-office spot - WNEM TV 5

'Beauty and the Beast' dances off with top box-office spot

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" has continued to enchant audiences in its second weekend in theaters.
   Studio estimates say the film added $88.3 million to its total this weekend, down only 49 percent from its massive debut. The box-office juggernaut has earned $317 million to date from North American theaters.
   In a distant second, Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" opened with a strong $40.5 million. The PG-13 reboot of the campy television show cost a reported $100 million to produce.
   Not so mighty were the totals for the two R-rated films that opened this weekend. Warner Bros.' raunchy action comedy "CHIPS" and Sony's space thriller "Life" failed to gain much traction.
   "Life" earned $12.6 million, while the critically derided "CHIPS" brought in $7.6 million.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.