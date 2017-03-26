Detroit to turn former Catholic school into housing

Detroit is working with the Catholic Church to turn a former parochial school into a mixed-income apartment building.

Officials say the effort to convert the vacant Transfiguration School aligns with Mayor Mike Duggan's goal to strengthen neighborhoods.

Detroit's Department of Housing and Revitalization is seeking proposals from developers to turn the site in the Banglatown neighborhood into 15 to 25 residential units. Officials say that because nearly two-thirds of the neighborhood's residents live at or below poverty level, about 20 percent of those units will be affordable housing.

The project is expected to cost $4 million to $5 million.

The former school served Catholics in northeast Detroit for 80 years until its 2005 closing.

