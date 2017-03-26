Michigan's top court passes on case of TV mistaken identity

After hearing arguments, the Michigan Supreme Court won't get involved in a dispute between a cable TV network and a Detroit-area man who was wrongly identified as a thief.

It means Keith Todd's lawsuit against MSNBC has reached an end.

In 2011, Todd was identified on an MSNBC show, "Caught on Camera: Dash Cam Diaries." But the person accused of stealing a limousine actually was another man with a similar name.

Todd didn't know until the show aired again. MSNBC fixed the mistake, but Todd said he suffered emotional distress.

Two courts ruled against him, including the state appeals court, which said the threshold for showing intentional infliction of distress is very high.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on March 9 and will let the appeals court decision stand.

