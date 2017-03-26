Antonio Banderas says he's recovered from a heart attack - WNEM TV 5

Antonio Banderas says he's recovered from a heart attack

MADRID (AP) -

Spanish film star Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January.
   The 56-year-old Banderas tells Spanish media that "I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn't serious and hasn't caused any damage."
   Banderas says he underwent a procedure to introduce three stents in his arteries, adding that "it hasn't been as dramatic as some have written."
   Banderas' recent visit to a Swiss clinic had led to speculation about the health of the star known for roles in such films as "Zorro," "Desperado" and "Philadelphia."
   Banderas spoke Saturday at a film festival in his hometown of Malaga in southern Spain, where he received a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director and producer.
 

