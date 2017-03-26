Michigan agency drops half-mile rule between alcohol sellers - WNEM TV 5

Michigan agency drops half-mile rule between alcohol sellers

Posted: Updated:
stock photo stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

State regulators have dropped a 1979 rule that generally required a half-mile distance between liquor retailers.
   The Detroit News says the change by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission occurred Thursday. A trade association that represents stores has filed a lawsuit, saying the commission was required to hold a public hearing.
   Auday Arabo, president of the Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers, compared the commission's actions to that of a dictator.
   Supporters of the half-mile restriction say it protects communities and gives retailers some room against potential competitors.
   But the commission says the half-mile rule discriminates against qualified applicants. The commission must respond to the lawsuit within seven days.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.