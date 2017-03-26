Man killed in Cincinnati nightclub shooting ID'd; 15 hurt

Police have identified the name of the person killed in an overnight Cincinnati nightclub shooting that also left 15 people injured.

The victim was identified at a news conference as 27-year-old O'Bryan Spikes.

Police say calls came in of shots fired at the Cameo club around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the bar was very crowded at the time when several men got into a dispute at the bar and shots were fired by several people.

Isaac said the club does wand and pat down patrons but several firearms made it through security anyway.



