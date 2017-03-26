Michigan farmers head out on relief convoy to help wildfire victims

Dan Ritter assures the farms and ranches affected by historic wildfires that help is on the way, thanks to the Michigan Relief Convoy.

"We are eleven hundred and fifty miles away, ya know. Who lives eleven hundred miles away wants to help someone? Well, that's what farmers do." said Ritter.

Fires in the central part of the United States destroyed thousands of acres of farmland in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. Jodie Whitney is making the thousand mile trip from Perry, Michigan to Ashland, Kansas.

"You just help out. You help people that need it," said Whitney.

Flames ripped across the plain states killing people and cattle, also destroying homes and barns and a way of life.

Whitney explains why these Michigan farmers banded together to send equipment and care packages.

"Ya know fill the void that someone else has," said Whitney.

Jeremy Zebrowski helped put this relief convoy together that has more than fifty trucks loaded to the brim.

"It's always wonderful to see this kind of support. We've had a lot of people pull together and offer anything they can via a couple dollar donation to semi loads of feed to head out there. It really plays at the emotions and makes you realize there are a lot of great people in the world," said Zebrowski.

"They know we are coming and they are looking forward to the relief," Ritter added.

