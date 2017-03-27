Male athletes back women's wage fight

Unions for National Hockey League players and Major League Baseball players are standing behind some of their female counterparts.

They are supporting the U.S. Women's National Hockey team's decision to boycott the upcoming world championships due to a wage dispute.

Players want a 4 year contract that includes payments outside the six month Olympic period.

USA Hockey has announced that it will begin looking for replacement players.

The MLB Players Association is urging women hockey players to stand united behind the national team roster.

The World Championship tournament begins Friday in Plymouth, MI.

