Eight students lost in avalanche

Tokyo,Japan (Associated Press) -

Eight Japanese high school students are feared dead in an avalanche.

The students were on a mountain climbing trip at a ski resort 120 miles north of Tokyo.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency says eight people were found with no vital signs.

Rescue operations are continuing.

