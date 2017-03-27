Art Van seeking nonprofit groups for fundraising competition

A Michigan-based furniture retailer has launched its annual competition to distribute grants to Midwestern nonprofit groups that raise the most money during the campaign.

The Art Van Charity Challenge is taking applications through Tuesday. A total of $180,000 in grants will be announced on April 26, including a grand prize of $100,000.

Nonprofits focused on children, health care and human services are eligible to apply. The fundraising part of the competition runs from April 4-25.

Art Van Furniture says that since 2009, it's donated roughly $8 million and helped raise about $24 million for about 350 charities through the campaign.

