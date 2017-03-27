AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 7 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon. That's about 32 cents more than it was at the same point last year.
AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.23 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest average was about $2.33 in the Ann Arbor area.
The Detroit-area's average is about $2.30 per gallon, roughly 4 cents less than last week's average.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.