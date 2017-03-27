Looking for suspect accused of stealing from gas station

Police are asking for your help tracking down a man who stole from a local gas station.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department was called to the Speedy Q, 5589 S. Saginaw St., on March 26 at 11:17 a.m. for reports of a shoplifting.

Witnesses said the man stole tobacco products then left northbound on S. Dort Highway.

It’s believed he has done the same thing previously at the location.

He was driving a dark SUV with tinted windows and a yellow sticker in the rear window. The vehicle also has a handicap license plate.

If you have any information, call Officer Chris Jones at (810) 424-2611.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.