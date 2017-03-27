Vehicle in ditch sparks homicide investigation

What started as a call about a vehicle in a ditch has turned into a homicide investigation.

Police were called to reports of a car in the ditch in the 1400 block of Treanor in Saginaw County’s Buena Vista Township on March 26.

When investigators arrived they found a man inside that had passed away.

It was later discovered he had been shot, according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Michigan State Police are now handling the investigation.

