Surveillance pictures released in armed robbery

Two men in masks robbed a gas station, and police have released surveillance pictures in hopes of tracking them down.

It happened on March 26 at 3:16 a.m. at the Shell gas station, 718 S. Mission Street, in Mt. Pleasant.

The clerk said that two men wearing masks and acting like they had a gun got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first man was about 5’6” to 5’8” tall with a thin build.

The second was 5’6” to 5’8” tall also with a slender build.

No gun was ever seen or mentioned, but the first suspected acted like he had one, according to the clerk.

If you have any information, call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at (989) 779-5100.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.