Second man charged in connection with meth lab

A second man has been arraigned in connection with drug activity, and others may also face charges.

On March 16, the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department said they arrested three men in Butman Township as a result of an open investigation. During their investigation, police said they found meth and meth making components.

The investigation led to a second search near Secord Lake in Secord Township on March 20.

Deputies then discovered more drug activity.

As a result, 22-year-old Alex Emigh from Gladwin was charged with maintaining a meth lab, possession of meth and other charges.

Also charged is 38-year-old Jonathon Mackey of Gladwin. He was charged with maintaining a lab involving methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

Mackey was also charged as a habitual offender. His bond was set for $500,000 cash or surety.

