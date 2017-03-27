Woman sentenced for hit-and-run involving child

She was accused of hitting an 8-year-old girl in a Walmart parking lot with her car and taking off, now a Mid-Michigan woman has learned her sentence.

Elicia Graham was sentenced to serve 183 days in jail and be on probation for 3 years following the Dec. 9, 2015 incident.

She plead no contest to a charge of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon after the incident that left the girl, Trinity Bailor, with road rash, three broken fingers and a broken thumb.

It happened at the Walmart at 3921 E. Wilder Road in Bay County’s Bangor Township.

Trinity’s father told TV5 that the girl, who was 8 at the time, was pushing a cart into a cart corral when the vehicle hit her.

"I was so angry and adrenaline was pumping at the time I wanted to chase the car down and beat him," Bailor said.

Police were able to identify who the driver was because of credit card information and security video.

During the 3-year probation, Graham is not allowed to drive.

