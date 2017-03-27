TRAFFIC ALERT: Water valve repair to close Bay City street - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water valve repair to close Bay City street

Posted: Updated:
Source: Bay City Department of Public Safety Source: Bay City Department of Public Safety
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Water valve repair could cause problems for your Tuesday drive.

The north lane of 7th Street, travelling west just before the approach to Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City, will be closed on March 28 for the repair work.

Work is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and should be completed at some point the same day.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.