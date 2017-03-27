No sentence yet for Michigan man tied to terror-like threats

A judge needs more time to choose a sentence for a Detroit-area pizzeria employee who told an undercover FBI employee that he wanted to commit martyrdom on behalf of Islamic State.

Khalil Abu Rayyan admitted Monday that his words were "scary" and "reckless." But he insisted he never intended to hurt anyone. He says he's remorseful.

Rayyan pleaded guilty to a gun crime and making false statements to get a gun. The 22-year-old wasn't charged with terrorism, but the government says he made threats against a church and a hospital and declared he would die for his beliefs. Prosecutors want eight years in prison.

Rayyan's lawyer says he was an insecure young man who made false threats. Federal Judge George Caram Steeh didn't immediately announce a sentence.

