Infant pronounced dead, mother arrested

A mother has been arrested, accused of neglect after her infant son died.

On Friday, March 24, Flint Police were called to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for the child’s death.

The investigation has found that a woman arrived with her unresponsive son and two other children at the hospital at 9:51 p.m.

King Kaden Killins, 9-months, was pronounced dead.

His mother was arrested and charged on a child neglect count.

She has not been arraigned on those charges.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, call Det./Sgt. Troy Simpson at (810) 237-6925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

