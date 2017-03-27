Detroit man charged in son's shooting by brother

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the shooting of one of his sons by another.

Authorities said Monday they have charged Kong Kue with second-degree child abuse and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's spokeswoman Maria Miller said her office has not been contacted by an attorney representing Kue.

Prosecutors say the boys found an unsecured and loaded shotgun in Kue's bedroom on March 20. The 10-year-old boy was playing with the gun when he shot his 14-year-old brother in the abdomen.

The older boy remains in a hospital.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.