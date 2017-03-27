Boy reported missing after school found safe - WNEM TV 5

Boy reported missing after school found safe

DAVISON, MI (WNEM) -

The 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after school was found safe, Police Chief Tony Craig said.

The child got off of a school bus Monday afternoon and was supposed to arrive home at Continental North Mobile Home Park in Davison, but never showed up, police said.

The search lasted about two hours before the boy called his mom from a friend's house, police said.

The boy went home after school, but was locked out so he went to a friend's house. He later called his mom to check in, police said.

