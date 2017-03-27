Attorney proposes children wear helmets in vehicles

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and one attorney has an eyebrow-raising idea to keep children safe in vehicles.

Every year about 62,000 children, aged newborn to 19, suffer severe brain injuries. The majority of which occur in vehicle crashes.

An attorney from Georgia is offering another solution to keep children safe, helmets.

Howard Spiva is a man on a mission. He wants to do more to protect children in car accidents. The personal injury attorney believes traumatic brain injury among kids is an epidemic.

"Car wreck, nobody is injured. They're rear ended. The back of the parent's seat breaks. The back of the parent's head or the head rest caves in the forehead of the child. And you know, we said that is absolutely preventable. We need to do something about it," Spiva said.

He has given away thousands of helmets in an effort to make sure kids wear them in the car.

Spiva said he doesn't want to create a new law.

"I think we have enough government in our life. We've got enough rules and regulations," Spiva said.

Instead, he wants parents to consider facts and look inside the numbers.

Nearly two million traumatic brain injuries happen each year, resulting in 500,000 emergency room visits for children. Many of those occur in kids 4 and younger.

Vehicle accidents are the leading cause of brain injury related deaths, with 6,000 children dying each year.

Spiva said the sobering figures are the foundation of a strong case for safety helmets in vehicles.

"When they mandated bicycle helmets you couldn't have got us to wear bicycle helmets in a million years. Now, it's common place. Again, I don't want to mandate it. I just want to educate parents and then they can make that decision for themselves," Spiva said.

