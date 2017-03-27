Settlement could bring home water deliveries to Flint residents

Flint and the state have reached an agreement on replacing 18,000 lead service lines under a sweeping deal to settle a lawsuit.

In the agreement, the state will pick up the cost of the work, roughly $18 million.

Another aspect of the lawsuit has yet to be disclosed and that is the home delivery of bottled water.

Sherry Forrest is once again picking up water at a distribution site near her Flint home. She said the idea water delivery could be on the horizon for people unable to pick it up is a good sign.

If the concerned pastors of Social Action get their way it could be a reality.

"I think it would be wonderful. There are people in my neighborhood that can't come and we have talked to some of their neighbors and some are disabled," Forrest said.

In Lansing on Monday the Receivership Transition Advisory Board met and approved an out of court settlement paving the way for water delivery. While details are not being specified, Pastor Allen Overton said he is optimistic.

"I hope that Flint can recover from this. That's what I hope to be next, that Flint can continue to recover and begin to be a community of vibrant people again," Overton said.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said she can not comment about the water delivery settlement until the settlement is completed.

Forrest said her water still comes out murky and she does not trust it. She said she worries what could happen if she could not pick up the water herself.

"If they can do it that would be great," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.