Community decides to disband police department

A Mid-Michigan police force will be disbanded on April 1.

It's only a one person department and he has been in charge of protecting the city for years. However, Arenac County Sheriff James Mosciski said residents may not even notice the change.

At a special meeting last week Standish city officials decided to get rid of the police department, which consisted of Police Chief Mark Christian.

Former Mayor Mark Winslow was not surprised by the decision.

"It was a manner of discussion over the past two or three years. It was simply, I believe a cost costing measure," Winslow said.

One city official said by eliminating the position the city would save $73,000 a year in salary and benefits.

Christian will receive six weeks of severance pay.

Mosciski said residents don't need to worry because his department will pick up the slack and residents of Standish will be safe.

"There's not going to be a whole lot of change. Mark Christian who is the chief here, he worked some days, some nights. Arenac County Sheriff's Office has a mill. Standish city does pay into that millage so they'll have adequate coverage, the same as they've had before," Mosciski said.

Residents didn't seem too worried about the move.

"We don't need him because we've got the county. They're right here in town," said Larry Smock, Standish resident.

The city may also look into contacting the Michigan State Police to find out if they could also provide assistance should it be necessary in the future.

The police chief and the city manager were not available for comment.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.