Police looking at surveillance video after bus carrying children shot at

Police are looking at surveillance video to help them find the person responsible for another shooting at a bus full of students.

The MTA bus was full of Burton Glen Academy students during the incident, Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terrence Green said.

The bus was shot at in the area of Summit Avenue near Princeton in Mt. Morris Township about 4:30 p.m. on March 27.

Students on board reported hearing a "gun shot" as the entire rear window of the bus was shattered, Green said.

No one was hurt.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the bus camera.

Several students on the bus told police they saw three white males walking in the street and one of them fired a gun at the bus, Green said.

Burton Glen Principal Aaron Williams released the following statement:

After conversations with MTA and with Flint Police, we learned today that yesterday’s incident was caused by a person with a pellet gun. We also learned that police do not believe it was related to a February incident that involved a bus transporting students from another charter school in Flint. We are grateful that no students were injured yesterday when the back window shattered. We are appreciative of the quick actions of the MTA driver, who made sure that all students were immediately and safely transferred to another bus. We have met with MTA and the Flint Police and will continue to cooperate fully as they investigate.

This is the second MTA bus to be shot at while transporting students in a little over a month. But Green told TV5 he does not believe the two incidents are related.

