Police find toddler wandering streets, interview mother

Authorities are looking into how a 3-year-old boy ended up wandering outside.

The toddler was found walking alone in the neighborhood of Fleming Road and Mott Avenue in Flint about 4 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, black sweatpants and blue winter boots, police said. He is in good health.

Detectives said it was area residents who first called police when they saw the toddler. Police arrived moments later as the boy was not about a block and a half away from very busy Pierson Road.

Officers brought the toddler down to police headquarters where the search for his parents continued.

Detective Tyrone Booth said friends of the boy's mom saw the alert on TV and online and called her at home. She then scrambled to catch up with police.

Booth said if there is a lesson to be learned here, it's one the kids should hear.

"Toddlers, kids period, are fast and they're able to move around quite freely. So, it just pays to have eyes, and extra eyes if possible, on kids and, you know, try to teach them about the dangers of wandering off from the house without supervision," Booth said.

Police said the boy was found three blocks from home and unharmed, but said he could have been in much worse shape had neighbors who saw something not said something.

"We really appreciate the citizens stepping up and doing just that, saying something. Because it certainly in this case made a great difference," Booth said.

Police and child protective services went back at the home with the mother and toddler Monday night to check things out. Police said they will then decide if any further action needs to be taken.

"We are not sure if there will be any charges as this is an ongoing investigation," Booth said.

