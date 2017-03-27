Midland Community Center cheer teams invited to national tournaments

Four Greater Midland Community Center cheer teams, housed under the name MCC All-star, qualified with paid bids to compete at the International Championships. The teams, TNT (ages 3-6), Voltage (8 and under), Chaos (Ages 14 and under) and Xtreme Force (ages 10 and up) will compete April 21st-23rd in Chicago, Illinois.
The two older teams, Chaos and Xtreme Force were also invited to compete at “The Title” in Dallas, Texas, May 12th-14th.
The teams are currently fundraising to pay for travel and lodging expenses:
