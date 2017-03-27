Midland Community Center cheer teams invited to national tournaments

Four Greater Midland Community Center cheer teams, housed under the name MCC All-star, qualified with paid bids to compete at the International Championships. The teams, TNT (ages 3-6), Voltage (8 and under), Chaos (Ages 14 and under) and Xtreme Force (ages 10 and up) will compete April 21st-23rd in Chicago, Illinois.

The two older teams, Chaos and Xtreme Force were also invited to compete at “The Title” in Dallas, Texas, May 12th-14th.

The teams are currently fundraising to pay for travel and lodging expenses:

Pizza Dude-South Saginaw Road in Midland. Order March 28 th and 29 th all day and mention MCC All-stars and the team will receive a portion of sales.

and 29 all day and mention MCC All-stars and the team will receive a portion of sales. Five Below in Midland will donate 10% of all sales with flyers from April 7 th -15 th .

-15 . Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction at the Midland Curling Center on Tuesday, April 11 th 5:30-7:30pm. (Take out available) The silent auction has many great items such as golf packages, overnight hotel stays, birthday party packages, several gift certificates to area businesses.

We are also taking sponsorships that will be advertised on our team t-shirts if anyone would like to sponsor our teams.

