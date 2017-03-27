Saginaw County man wins $600K playing lottery - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw County man wins $600K playing lottery

A Saginaw County man won more than $600,000 playing the Michigan lottery.

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, won $627,144 playing the Fantasy 5 numbers.

He bought his ticket at the Shamrock Party Store, 105 S. Center St. in Saginaw.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve bought a Fantasy 5 ticket each week,” the player said. “My wife never plays the Lottery, but Saturday she asked me to stop and play five numbers for her, so I got her a ticket."

He had $4 left and decided to buy four more tickets. One of those tickets was the winning ticket.

He matched the five numbers - 03, 19, 20, 25, 38.

He said he plans to pay off his house, buy his wife a new care, take a trip to Hawaii and invest the rest of the winnings.

“The ticket I bought for my wife wasn’t a winner, but I told my wife to pick out whatever kind of car she wanted. Without her asking me to stop and buy her a ticket, I never would have won,” the player said. 

