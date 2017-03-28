Executive order will dismantle Obama environmental regulations

President Trump will sign a sweeping executive order on Tuesday to begin the process of dismantling environmental regulations implemented under the Obama administration to aggressively fight climate change.

The Energy Independence executive order, which Trump will sign at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), attacks the core of President Obama’s 2013 Climate Action Plan. A senior White House official said Monday that the order will unwind the “Clean Power Plan,” which set new standards for power plants and restricted greenhouse gas emissions.

The executive order also mandates that every agency conduct a 180-day review that identifies all regulations and rules that “impede” energy production. Mr. Trump plans to using the reports to craft his administration’s “America First” energy blueprint to serve what the administration calls the “twin goal” of protecting the environment and strengthening the economy by promoting energy production.

“You’ve got to make sure you have a strong economy. You’ve got to make sure that people are actually working, and to the extent that the economy is strong and growing and you have prosperity, that’s the best way to protect the environment,” the senior administration official told reporters about the order.

Scott Pruitt, the head of the EPA, echoed the Trump administration’s “pro-growth and pro-environment approach to how we do regulation in this country” on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. But critics argue that Mr. Trump’s anti-climate change initiatives that resist transitioning from coal and gas to clean energy will in fact hurt the economy.

“The best way to protect workers and the environment is to invest in growing the clean energy economy that is already outpacing fossil fuels, and ensuring no one is left behind,” Michael Brune, the executive director of the Sierra Club, wrote in a statement. “At a time when we can declare independence from dirty fuels by embracing clean energy, this action could only deepen our dependence on fuels that pollute our air, water and climate while making our kids sicker.”

Mr. Trump’s executive order also lifts the moratorium on federal coal leasing, rescinds restrictions on hydraulic fracking, and eliminates the National Environmental Policy Act, a set of guidelines for agencies to consider climate change into their decision making process.

The senior White House official said that the president and the administration accept the scientific view of climate change but they disagree with the Obama administration over policy prescriptions. There is no mention of the Paris Agreement on climate change, from which Mr. Trump has previously said he would withdraw. Roughly 200 countries agreed to the climate plan that cuts greenhouse gases, but the senior administration official says that they have not made a final decision on the matter.

